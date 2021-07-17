Indian television actress Jennifer Winget dropped few pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram and her fans are going gaga over it. You would too if you took one glance at the smouldering hot photos of Dill Mill Gayye star. The 36-year-old who has been MIA from TV (her last show being Beyhadh 2 in 2020) is weaving magic on social media. And the latest snaps are must-see.

Red-Hot Photo Alert!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Too Hot To Handle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

We Heart You

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Jennifer Winget Fans Are Loving The Shoot

Couldn't Get Hotter

Stunner

Gorgeousness

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)