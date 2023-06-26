Kajol Devgan has shared a stylish video on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of her in a stunning red pantsuit. The Bollywood actor looks like an absolute diva in stylish red attire and a sleek hairstyle. "One of my favourite colours… and now u know why [sic]," Kajol Devgan wrote in the caption of the stunning post. Kajol on Lust Stories 2: Language of Love Has Changed and Cinema Is Reflecting That.

Check Kajol's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)