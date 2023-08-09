Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress with her spot fashion choices. Recently the beauty mogul shared pictures of her new look on her Instagram, and we can't get over it. Kareena is seen wearing a white thigh-high slit midi dress with a plunging neckline. Kareena Kapoor completed her ensemble with minimal jewellery, including hoop earrings. The actress looked stunning as she posed for several pics. Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Hilarious Post Wishing Friendship Day to Her True Pal 'Spaghetti' (View Pic).

See Pics Here:

