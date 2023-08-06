Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a fun post on Instagram on Friendship Day 2023 wishing her best pal. However, if you thought that Bebo's BFF is hubby Saif Ali Khan or sis Karisma Kapoor, you are wrong, as it's 'spaghetti'. Yes, you read that right! Kareena wrote, "you truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite," while wishing her true friend spaghetti. In the shared photo, the actress can be seen enjoying a bowl full of the italian dish. Deepika Padukone Pens 'Marry Your Best Friend' As She Drops an Appreciation Note for Hubby Ranveer Singh on Insta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Spaghetti Girl:

