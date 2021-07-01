After a long period of time, American supermodel Kendall Jenner is back on the runway. Well, on Wednesday, for Jacquemus' Summer '21 runway show, the diva took Paris by storm. For the vibrant see-now-buy-now Jacquemus' Fall/Winter 2021/22 "La Montagne" collection, Kendall donned a bright pink crop top featuring a collar, button-down silhouette, and flared short sleeves. She paired it with a red ribbed cardigan and bright pink-hued flared trousers. To complete her overall look, she opted for a stylish pair of orange cylindrical heels and large gold hoop earrings. Jenner took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from the event. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Check Out the Video of Runway Moment of Kendal Jenner Here:

