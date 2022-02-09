Kriti Sanon has time and again impressed the fashion critics with her choice of attires. On February 9, the diva shared a series of clicks on her Instagram that sees her exuding glam vibes in a hot white dress. Right from the slit, knotty details on the dress to her choker neckpiece and hairdo, the actress looks fab. Have a look.

Kriti Sanon Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)