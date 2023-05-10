Kriti Sanon looked stunning at Adipurush's trailer launch event on May 9. For the occasion, the actress made sure to go desi and so opted for a double-drape saree from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The six-yards worn by Sanon featured off-white khadi saree with zardozi border and vintage Kerala cotton piece with 24-carat gold block print. Kriti plays Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush. Adipurush Trailer: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With the Sneak-Peek Into Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Saga!

Kriti Sanon in 24-carat Gold Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

