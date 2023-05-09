After a long wait, Adipurush trailer starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as the leads was finally dropped by the makers today (May 9). Earlier the teaser of the epic saga was heavily trolled for its poor VFX and now going by the latest sneak-peek, it's quite a treat. Having said that, as soon as the trailer of Adipurush was out, fans shared their reaction to the visual spectacle. Netizens loved every bit of the trailer and are going gaga over it. Adipurush Trailer: Om Raut Promises a Visual Spectacle as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Immortalise Ramayana for Big Screen (Watch Video).

'Too Good'

My Opinion. BGM and soundtrack is too good. 👌 Good and watchable VFX wise. (Better than before). Hindi Trailer >>> Telugu Prabhas Voice 🙏🏻 in Telugu is a turn off. #AdipurushTrailer I prefer watching it in hindi than in Telugu. 🙏🏻 — ESCN 18 🤙 (@EddyTweetzBro) May 9, 2023

'Great Job'

#AdipurushTrailer For me it's look lovely and 🔥💥👌👏👌🔥😍... What a visual effect guy's..@omraut sir and team did great job.. Congratulations sir.. Wishing very happy biggest blockbuster everywhere on this epic saga..#Prabhas𓃵 anna.wishing you happy success..❤️🇮🇳🙏😍😍 — 🌟⭐ (@nameisMichael07) May 9, 2023

'Better Than Teaser'

#AdipurushTrailer Better than teaser, mediocrity main fass kar reh gayi just like brahmastra and pathan. — Maya Bzaar (@MayaBzaar) May 9, 2023

'Amazing'

Except kriti sanon everything is perfect in #AdipurushTrailer she does not have that kind of persona which can do justice with mata Seeta role and yess #Prabhas𓃵 was looking amazing . Now we can say that sky is limit — AmanR :) (@19AmnR) May 9, 2023

'Goosebumps'

Super trailer adripoindi Jai sree ram song tho correct ga cut chesadu,ultimate 🙏🏼🔥 theatre lo visual feast and goosebumps guarantee #AdipurushTrailer — Master (@arunkalyan5) May 9, 2023

Watch Adipurush Trailer:

