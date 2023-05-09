After a long wait, Adipurush trailer starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as the leads was finally dropped by the makers today (May 9). Earlier the teaser of the epic saga was heavily trolled for its poor VFX and now going by the latest sneak-peek, it's quite a treat. Having said that, as soon as the trailer of Adipurush was out, fans shared their reaction to the visual spectacle. Netizens loved every bit of the trailer and are going gaga over it. Adipurush Trailer: Om Raut Promises a Visual Spectacle as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Immortalise Ramayana for Big Screen (Watch Video).

'Too Good'

'Great Job'

'Better Than Teaser'

'Amazing'

'Goosebumps'

Watch Adipurush Trailer:

