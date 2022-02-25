Kriti Sanon has always been very chic about her fashion choices. The actress always manages to make people take note of her style. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a shimmery brown top and pants in a similar colour. She kept her make-up dewy, tied her hair in a bun and styled the look with hoop earrings and brown heels. The actress looked like a goddess in these pictures.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

