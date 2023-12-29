Actress Kritika Kamra made a stunning statement by reviving feathers in fashion, channeling Maharani elegance in a vibrant red saree. Her Instagram posts showcased her resplendent appearance, draped in the exquisite red feathered saree. Adding regal flair, she adorned a mesmerising jeweled headpiece, striking elegant poses atop a lavish sofa. Kamra's embodiment of royal charm and fusion of traditional attire with contemporary elements captivated attention, reaffirming her knack for redefining style trends in the entertainment realm. Hot! Kritika Kamra Sizzles in Black Bikini As She Spends Her Weekend Chilling at the Pool Side (View Pics & Watch Video).

See Kritika Kamra's Latest Photoshoot Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

