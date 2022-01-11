Kubbra Sait slays in classic Princess Diana look for Demina India magazine shoot and her gorgeous smile compliments her flawless look. Kubbra Sait is an absolute delight in crisp and neat-looking outfits. Not to miss, her pearl neckpiece and crown that is so Princess Diana.

Kubbra Sait's Princess Diana Look For Femina India Shoot

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)