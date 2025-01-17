The much-awaited trailer for Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Deva is finally out. Following a gripping teaser and the energetic song "Bhasad Macha," the full trailer, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is filled with high-octane action and suspense. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, also helmed by Andrrews. Shahid stars as Dev Ambre, a fierce cop on a deadly mission, showcasing an intense transformation. Alongside him, Pooja Hegde plays a journalist. Deva, backed by Roy Kapur Films, also features Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in key roles. The film is set for release on January 31, 2025. ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s First Track Sparks Excitement With Their Sizzling Dance Moves and Electric Chemistry (Watch Video).

Watch 'Deva' Trailer:

