Kylie Jenner rules the fashion world with her impeccable style statements. The beauty mogul, who attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Paris, was seen stepping out for lunch with her pals in a black halter-neck dress. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this midi dress with plunging neckline. She kept her look natural with minimal makeup, carried a clutch and walked in style in black heels. Take a look Kylie’s latest pics below: Kylie Jenner's Street Style Looks That Are So Easy to Carry!

Kylie Jenner In Paris

Kylie Jenner enjoying lunch with friends in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/yQES9iKiIb — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 27, 2023

Beauty Mogul

