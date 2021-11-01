Internet sensation, Kylie Jenner shared some pics from her Halloween 2021 on Instagram and they look spooky and cute. The makeup mogul who is preggers was seen in a catsuit as she celebrated the day with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster. While Travis for Halloween was seen as a masked man, Stormi, on the other hand, went the mermaid way. Check out the family pics below.

Kylie Jenner's Halloween:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)