Hollywood actress Megan Fox appeared at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with her boyfriend-rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Like always, the actress managed to turn heads with her bold look. She wore a black risque Mugler cutout gown with a sheer bottom On the other hand, Kelly painted her tongue black for the award night. Take a look at pictures of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly here:

megan fox is so hot wtf pic.twitter.com/liJ2kvXCFL — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 24, 2021

now who’s doin it like machine gun kelly & megan fox pic.twitter.com/tNiveGT0UI — bella (@wondermgk) May 24, 2021

Megan also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly from the 2021 BBMAs red carpet. While sharing the same, she wrote, "it's the broom for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

