There is no stopping Stray Kids. From releasing new tracks to performing on the global stage, this K-pop group seems to be running the world. Well, they are back as headliners. Stray Kids is returning to the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Yes, you heard that right. On December 9, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards announced that Stray Kids will be performing two songs at this year’s ceremony. They are set to perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on December 12, following K-pop group SEVENTEEN, Teddy Swims, Coldplay, Megan Moroney, and Jelly Roll. But that’s not all – they are also finalists in three categories this year, with two albums nominated for Top K-pop Album. This follows their memorable 2023 performance when they took the stage by storm with their classic tracks 'S-Class' and 'LaLaLaLa' tracks during their Billboard Music Awards debut. Billboard Music Awards 2024: From Nominees, Performers To Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the 31st BBMAs.

Stray Kids At 2024 Billboard Music Awards

STAY, this one's for you ❤️‍🔥 @Stray_Kids are set to perform two of their biggest hits of 2024 on the #BBMAs 🎉 Mark your calendar and tune in → THIS THURSDAY, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV + @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/8NGpkkBPZx — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)