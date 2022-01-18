Megan Fox's fashion always has a wow factor to it. Now, last night while on the dinner the lady did not shy away from wearing a 'Sex'-y tee. Donning Dolce and Gabbana, her all-black outfit was definitely a scene-stealer. We also loved her glittery choker accessory. Fab is the word!

Check It Out:

