Megan Thee Stallion skipped the Met Gala this year but the rapper made sure to treat fans with some of her hottest pictures. She has dropped a series of sexy pics on Insta that shows off her hourglass curves, cleavage and natural curls. Well, those bold makeup too in some of the photos are unmissable. Be it casual outfit, swimsuit or cut-out dress, Megan Thee Stallion slays every look and these pics are enough to prove. Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Sexy Naval Piercing in Cropped T-Shirt and Unbuttoned Jeans! Check Out the Rapper’s Hot New Photos on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot New Pics

