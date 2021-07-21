Star wife and social media personality Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a lovely pic flaunting her post Yoga glow. The 26-yar-old who is a mum of two is an avid follower of a healthy lifestyle, frequently talking about the importance of yoga, clean eating and so on. In her newest pic, Mira gives a sneak-peek of her post-yoga session and you got to agree, she quite slayed it.

Check Out Mira Kapoor's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

