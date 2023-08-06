Mithila Palkar's latest post on Instagram is too hot to handle! Well, as the actress shared a series of pics online that see her soaking in the winter sun and enjoying her beach time. In the photos, she can be seen posing in tangerine bikini and black bottoms paired with a straw hat, serving holiday vibes and how. Palkar is currently vacationing at Rottnest Island in Australia. Stunning is the word! Disha Patani Sensuously Flaunts Her Toned Bod in Red Lingerie in These New Sexy Pics on Insta!

Mithila Palkar Chilling in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

