Bipasha Basu is the hottest mama-to-be! The actress often shares sexy pictures flaunting her baby bump and the latest one is too hot to handle. Bipasha is seen slaying in a shimmery dress, posing stylishly for the camera and showing off her beautiful baby bump. Pregnant Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Relaxing on Bed in New Video - WATCH.

Pregnant Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)