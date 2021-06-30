From hotdogs, hamburgers to salt and pepper shaker heels, the new Moschino Resort 22 collection is something no one saw coming but that doesn't mean people don't love it. Created by Jeremy Scott the womenswear line is filled with ensembles inspired by food. Take a look.

We have a believer

wow this is just wow! Moschino Resort 2022 pic.twitter.com/3uwJD19dVw — 𝗋𝗈𝗌𝖾 (@fellinversace) June 29, 2021

It also inspires poetry

I told the dame to ease up, that kind of childish behavior would put her husband’s murder investigation at risk. She locked me in a tigress’s gaze. “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this.” [img: Jeremy Scott for Moschino Resort 2022] pic.twitter.com/wTEwJV3JiV — Annie Wu (@AnnieW) June 29, 2021

Someone is in love

Guess he did

Jeremy Scott made Katy Perry’s custom Met after party (2019) look more wearable for Moschino Resort 2022. pic.twitter.com/Bv5UquSDMu — GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) June 29, 2021

