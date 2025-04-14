In a shocking incident in Germany, a group pushed a 15-year-old boy to death from a high-rise building. The alleged incident occurred in Germany's Hamburg. After the incident came to light, the police detained four Syrian men aged 16, 17, 20, and 20 and a 22-year-old Iraqi woman. The incident comes a day after a Syrian man stabbed a 29-year-old German national to death in a Berlin subway. Germany Knife Attack: Syrian Man Stabs German National to Death in Berlin Subway; Knife-Wielding Accused Dies After Being Shot by Police.

Minor Boy Pushed to Death from High-Rise Building in Hamburg

NEW - Group pushes 15-year-old boy to his death from a high-rise building in Hamburg, Germany. Four Syrian men (16, 17, 20, 20) and an Iraqi woman (22) were detained, the police say. pic.twitter.com/6eQwRREvdY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 14, 2025

