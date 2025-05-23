At least 12 people were injured, some seriously, in a mass stabbing incident at a major railway station in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday afternoon. Police have launched a major operation at the scene and confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the area was secured. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack. US Knife Attack: 3 Male Students Stabbed Outside Southern California High School, Hunt for Culprits On.

Hamburg Station Knife Attack

BREAKING: At least 12 people stabbed at train station in Hamburg, Germany; suspect in custody - NDR — BNO News (@BNONews) May 23, 2025

