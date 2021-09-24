Mouni Roy and her style statement speak for themselves! If looks could kill, then, no doubt, she is the ultimate killer of all! The actress looks extremely gorgeous as she dons a swanky all- black outfit in her recent Instagram reel that looks classy AF. Her style and unruffled poise just amped up her hot-chic outfit. Look at her shades, the bag, the shoes, the pants, the t-shirt! Aah, how can someone be that perfect in exuding sheer glamour and an absolute awe-inspiring aura?

Have a Look at Mouni Roy's Dazzling All-Black Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)