Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media. She has over 17 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares stunning pictures of her on her Instagram handle to keep her fans hooked. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle to share a few jaw-dropping pictures of her in a sexy black shimmery bodycon dress and she is looking extremely gorgeous in the same. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Take a Look at Her Another Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)