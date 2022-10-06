Mouni Roy is a stunner who never fails to amaze fans with her beautiful looks and exquisite style. This time, the Brahmastra actress ensured that she amped up the glam factor in transparent white saree which gave a festive vibe completely. Mouni redefined beautyin sheer white saree which came from the racks of Gopi Vaid. Her traditional ensemble that was rounded off with statement jewellery, minimal make-up and open tresses. Her beaded necklace goes perfectly well with her OOTD! Brahmastra's Junoon aka Mouni Roy's Hot Pics That Will Make You Drool!

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Sheer White Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

