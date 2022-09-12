Brahmastra should have been Mouni Roy's debut movie in Bollywood. Of course, it's a big-budget movie and the banner is really good to be associated with. But besides this, she also had a meaty role to play and she nailed it to the hilt. Playing the big baddie against the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt is not an easy task and yet Roy managed to excel in her scenes and made us think if Bollywood should cast her more often. From Mouni Roy to Hina Khan, 7 Indian TV Actresses Who Have Proved To Be the Raving Beauties of Instagram (View Pics).

Mouni Roy is amongst those lucky few who successfully ventured into movies after their successful TV stints. The Gold actress marked her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's superhit television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. And while she was a favourite then, she became a popular, household name when she was signed as a Naagin in another TV show. And the success then was tremendous for her. Soon, Roy decided to embark on her Bollywood journey and her Instagram started getting filled with superhot clicks.

Mouni's Instagram is a sheer delight for her fans wherein she keeps posting her superhot clicks for them to ogle at. From bikini pictures to sultry photoshoots, there's so much to see and marvel at! Do you think we are exaggerating? Well, why don't we check out some of the hottest clicks from her social media account below? So here we go! Mouni Roy Gives Lazy Sunday Vibes With Her No-Makeup Look (View Pic).

Oh-So-Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Sexy AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Edgy in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Pretty Woman!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Hot and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Shining As Bright As the Sun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

How Hot is She, Really?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy hit the big screens on September 9, 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).