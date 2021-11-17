Mouni Roy just shared some bold pictures of hers clad in a bikini and they are insanely gorgeous. The actress in the clicks can be seen chilling like a boss lady at some exotic locale. While in one picture, she could be seen posing for the lenses in a black bikini wherein in another she sizzles in a dark yellow two-piece lying in the middle of a clear blue sea. What say, isn't she gorg?

Mouni Roy in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)