Mrunal Thakur graced us with stunning glimpses of her adorned in a radiant "Laddu Peela" saree with traditional silver prints. The Bollywood sensation paired this ethnic masterpiece with a contrasting sleeveless red blouse, showcasing a perfect blend of vibrancy. Mrunal styled her hair in a sleek bun with a middle partition and adorned it with a white Mogra Gajra. Her minimalistic yet defined makeup added a touch of sophistication. The Sita Raman star completed the ensemble with stunning ethnic jewellery, elevating the overall look perfectly. This captivating appearance by Mrunal is an invitation to shine during the upcoming wedding season, a beacon of style that effortlessly merges tradition with contemporary flair. Dive in to catch a glimpse of her latest saree look! Mrunal Thakur Exudes Power Dressing in a Sleeveless Formal Ensemble and Glam Heels (View Pics).

Mrunal Thakur Kickstarts the 'Laddu Peela' Season With Her Yellow Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

