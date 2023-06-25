The White House hosted a grand State dinner in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, welcoming esteemed guests from around the world. Among the notable attendees were Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire business tycoon, accompanied by his wife, the renowned philanthropist Nita Ambani. Known for her impeccable taste in sarees, Nita Ambani once again mesmerised onlookers with her choice of attire. She gracefully adorned an ethereal ivory and gold Benarasi silk saree, meticulously crafted over the course of a month. This stunning creation was crafted at the Reliance Foundation's Swadesh exhibit, which beautifully showcases India's rich tradition of textile craftsmanship. Adding a touch of elegance, Nita Ambani further embellished her ensemble with a fragrant gajra delicately adorning her sleek bun, adding an extra touch of Indian allure to her appearance. 5 Times Nita Ambani Proved Her Love for Saree Was Unmatched!

