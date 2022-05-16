Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a bold, chic picture of herself. The Dilbar girl of Bollywood can be seen posing in a black bikini type of outfit with long net pants. She also donned a big black hat with the stunning outfit. She looks absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous in the image. Nora Fatehi in a Floor-Sweeping Kaftan Dress Is Here To Rule the Style Charts (View Pics).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

