Bollywood babe Nora Fatehi has done it again! The seductress, who is currently in Dubai, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram and well she looks glamorous. A scroll through her gram and there are numerous fashion inspirations which has a very modern and edgy vibe to it. And now specifically talking about her latest stylish pics, they are gorg to another level. From tip to toe, she spells elegance in her kaftan inspired outfit. We also loved the shade of it, quite classy. Nora Fatehi’s Slick and Sassy Latex Fetish in This Throwback Style!

Elaborating on her look, Nora, in the photos can be seen wearing a kaftan dress in shade subtle which gives quite a princess-y vibe. Her outfit comprises of a front slit and train that has golden intricate embroidery. Literally, we are going aww over the drama of her floor-sweeping dreamy gown. This one is a perfect pick for an occasion where you wanna shine. Her outfit is from the house of Sophia Benyahia Kaftan. Nora Fatehi Has That Shimmy Shimmy Ya Vibe Going With This Twirly Self Portrait Dress!

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

To add charm to her getup, Nora went for little earrings, embellished gold pumps and open hairdo. Makeup wise, the lady took the sexy route and opted for pinkish-red lip shade and kohl-rimmed eyes. All in all, she packed a fashionable punch. Must say, Nora never fails to impress. What do you think? Stay tuned!

