Zendaya's style statement at the Oscars 2021 is winning hearts on social media. The Euphoria actress arrived on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, dressed in a yellow custom Valentino cutout dress with Bulgari jewelry ( worth over $6 million) and Jimmy Choo heels. Some even compared Zendaya's look to Cher.

Oscars 2021, Zendaya in Cutout Valentino Gown:

Zendaya giving us some Cher fashion goodness tonight #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/YMxbd3EbjV — jway (@its_jway) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)