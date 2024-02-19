Phoebe Dynevor opted for a breathtaking satin white halter neck, floor-length gown at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The gown’s daring, plunging neckline accentuated her allure. The top half of the gown boasted delicate pleated details, while the bottom elegantly hugged her toned silhouette, trailing behind in a graceful train. Enhancing her ensemble with subtle yet stunning silver and diamond accessories, including a bracelet, earrings, and ring, she exuded timeless sophistication. Her flawless makeup, featuring a radiant, dewy base, effortlessly highlighted her natural beauty. She opted for a minimalistic makeup approach with a touch of pink on her lips, eyes, and cheeks, along with a luminous highlighter. Completing her look with a neatly tied, sleek bun, Phoebe added the perfect finishing touch, epitomising refined charm and grace. Met Gala 2022: Bridgerton Stars Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page Sizzle on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

View Phoebe Dynevor’s Pics From the BAFTA Awards 2024 Here:

phoebe dynevor JUST ONE CHANCE pic.twitter.com/Lv5Np3jmtW — rie ☀️ (@huntzberqer) February 19, 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Wore a White Sating Gown at the BAFTA Awards 2024:

Phoebe Dynevor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 🤩#PhoebeDynevor pic.twitter.com/AuVyFtOGSc — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_) February 18, 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Dazzled at the BAFTA Awards 2024:

