Four of Bridgerton's popular cast members dazzled at the red carpet of Met Gala 2022. Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Rege-Jean Page, and Phoebe Dynevor grabbed eyeballs with their amazing wardrobe and beautiful smiles, with their pics. Bridgerton Season 2: Priyanka Chopra Praises Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley’s Netflix Show for Representing Indian Culture.
Simone Ashley
NEW | Simone Ashley on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. [4]#Bridgerton #BridgertonNetflix #SimoneAshley #Moschino #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/yqBw9ApJou
— Simone Ashley News (@simoneashleyeu) May 3, 2022
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor attends The 2022 Met Gala#MetGala #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/bJrgUWjWKy
— XRBishop (@XKateBishopX) May 2, 2022
Simone Ashley... Again...
The leading lady of Bridgerton Season 2, Simone Ashley, looks absolutely stunning as she makes her Met Gala debut 🤩
.#simoneashley #simoneashleyedit #simoneashleystyle #showbizindiatv #southasiansinhollywood #metgala #metgala2022 #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/t3LpWnqO9a
— Showbiz India TV (@ShowbizIndiatv) May 3, 2022
Nicola Coughlan
Galway-native, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan at the 2022 Met Gala, in a gorgeous pink and black Richard Quinn ballgown with a full train. @metmuseum #newyorkcity #metmuseum #galway #ireland #irish #nicolacoughlan #metgala2022 #richardquinn #swarovski #derrygirls #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/0wPwxAU1eU
— Christopher Clinton Conway (@PHILANTHROPYCCC) May 3, 2022
Rege-Jean Page
Rege-Jean Page #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/iwSzNT2Vsk
— Met Gala 2022 (@2015smetgala) May 3, 2022
