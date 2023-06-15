Pragya Jaiswal showed off her toned body in freezing temperatures in her newly posted video on Instagram. The actress along with Rakul Preet Singh went along for a trip to Finland where they took a dip in freezing cold water. Pragya could be seen in a pink bikini and bun excited to dip into the small pool of water. Located in a closed off area and completely surrounded by snow, this activity was done under supervision in a safe way. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned.

Watch Pragya Take a Dip in Freezing Water:

