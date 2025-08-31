The next match of the ongoing Nordic T20I Cup 2025 will be played between the Sweden women's national cricket team and the Finland women's national cricket team on Sunday, August 31. The Sweden Women vs Finland Women will be held at the Albertslund Cricket Club in Copenhagen and will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Sweden vs Finland Women's Nordic Cup T20I 2025 match is unavailable in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. The Sweden Women vs Finland Women Nordic Cup T20I 2025 live streaming was originally set to be available on FanCode, but they have recently pulled out of the deal due to internal problems, so no live streaming viewing option will be available. We will provide an update as soon as any information is available. Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Appreciation Letter From PM Narendra Modi After Announcing Retirement From Cricket, Former Team India Test Stalwart Pens Heartfelt Note (See Post).

Nordic Cup T20I 2025 Details

Bi-lateral/Multi-nation Events Starting Today, 29th August 2025. Pics Courtesy Emirates Cricket and Cricket Hungary. #CzarsportzNews East Europe Cup: https://t.co/CocXgDsrWL Switzerland Men's Tour of Guernsey: https://t.co/0HxDI9Rs0E Women's Nordic Cup: https://t.co/OS4r1qVD6g… pic.twitter.com/NEC16atCq2 — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) August 29, 2025

