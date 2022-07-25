Alia Bhatt has launched the trailer of her first film, Darlings, as a producer in which she’ll also be seen as the female lead. The actress, who is also expecting her first child, opted for a yellow shift dress for the trailer launch event. This halter neck bow mini dress by Valentino also hid her baby bump. Alia kept her look minimal yet chic for the event. Every Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: View Pics of Bollywood Actress From Each Season She Made Stylish Appearance In!

‘Sunshine’ Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

