Priyal Gor is popularly known for her role in Ichhapyaari Naagin as Iccha. The 28-year-old is not just a popular television actress, but she is a fashion influencer too. Her Instagram profile offers an array of her modish looks for various occasions. And with time Priyal has even proved that she’s a beach baby. She has dropped pics in sexy beachwear and the latest series of photos displays her stunning avatar in a yellow bikini. Priyal’s jaw-dropping bikini look proves that she ain’t just a true fashionista but even a fitness freak. The beauty opted for a makeup-free look while posing in this two-piece swimsuit. Priyal Gor Flaunts Her Fit Body in Pink and Blue String Bikini, View Telly Star's Stunning Instagram Pics.

Priyal Gor In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2)

