Priyanka Chopra has been dazzling in her Matrix Resurrection promotions as the actress beautifully takes on the floor in her hot-chic outfits and keeps up with her extravagant style perfectly. This time Priyanka sizzled in a see-through black Dolce & Gabbana catsuit and looked extremely hot in the outstanding attire and amazing hairstyle. Even her smoky eyes were another treat!

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Exuding Sheer Beauty in Hot Lace Suit by Dolce & Gabbana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

