Rakul Preet Singh has been dropping glimpses of her fun vacay at the tropical paradise. The actress, whose film Thank God recently hit the big screens, is currently vacaying in the Maldives. In the latest pictures, she can be seen all smiles as she poses in a thigh-high slit dress with tie-belt and plunging neckline. She has kept her beach style minimal yet chic. Take a look at the pictures below: Relaxed Rakul Preet Singh in These Stunning Vacation Clicks From the Maldives Is a Sight to Behold (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh’s Hot Pics

