Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has had back-to-back releases this year with Thank God being her latest, has jetted off to Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects. Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, "#thankgod for a holiday" Rakul Preet Singh Looks Sexy AF in Little Yellow Dress for Cuttputlli Promotions (View Pics).

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul's first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Eat, Sleep, Slay, Repeat – That’s the Mantra That She Swears By!

Rakul Preet Singh by the Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh Maldives Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in Thank God.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).