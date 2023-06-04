Rakul Preet Singh is soaking in the sun and enjoying the pristine seawater while holidaying in Maldives. The actress is having a blast at her beachy vacay and has been dropping snippets from the exotic locale on Insta. Now today, she shared a slew of pics from the island nation posing in red hot bikini and matching shrug. We totally agree with her, she's wild and free , just like the sea,' during her Maldivian getaway. Check out the diva's sexy pics below. Rakul Preet Singh in Maldives! Actress Poses in Tangerine Beachwear Against Scenic Backdrop On Her Exotic Trip (View Pics and Video).

Rakul Preet Singh Enjoying Her Stay in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)