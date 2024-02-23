Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a lovely destination wedding, which was all about love and making memories. They had a traditional Sikh marriage ceremony called Anand Karaj. Rakul wore a stunning lehenga made by Tarun Tahiliani, which reportedly took over 4000 hours to create. It had lovely chikankari work in ivory and gold, with celestial mirror work. Rakul also wore a silk tissue georgette veil, completing her elegant look. Jackky looked dashing in a custom-made sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani featuring intricate Persian floral motifs. Both outfits were made with great care and detail, a tribute to tradition and style. Check her look below! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Arrive in Mumbai; Newlyweds Distribute Sweets to Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh's Look From Her Anand Karaj Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)