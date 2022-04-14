Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to exchange the wedding vows today (April 14). Amidst this, many pics and clips are getting circulated online. Now, RK's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media and shared a dazzling photo of hers decked up in a shiny Manish Malhotra saree. She captioned the post, "Mere bhai ki shaadi." Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in a Manish Malhotra Outfit for the Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics).

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

