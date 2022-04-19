Ranveer Singh is always surprising his fans with his fashion choices. As the actor arrived for the trailer launch of his film - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor wore a multicoloured suit for the occasion. The suit had Bollywood icons printed on it which he paired with pink shoes and yellow-tinted glasses. The actor looked handsome as ever in the ensemble. Ms Marvel: Marvel Studios Reveals New Poster of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan As They Begin The 50 Days Countdown of the Series' Release.

Take A Look At Th Photos Below:

