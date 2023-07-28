Ranveer Singh always manages to capture the internet with his unique and classy fashion. Recently the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor shared pictures from his latest promotional event. Ranveer Singh looked classy in the monochromatic ensemble. The actor was seen wearing a white pantsuit paired with a black t-shirt. Ranveer looks both classy and stylish at the same time. He added his touch of fashion through the jewellery, including rings and a gold chain necklace. He topped the look with a watch and black sunglasses. Ranveer Singh Impresses Shweta Bachchan With His Performance in RRKPK, Gets Necklace As Gift From Big B's Daughter (Watch Viral Video).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

