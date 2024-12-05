It’s rare to see Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh together, but on December 5, both Bollywood stars attended the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ranbir looked effortlessly stylish in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a jacket, while Ranveer looked dapper in an all-black Indo-Western outfit. He completed his look with half-tied hair. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)