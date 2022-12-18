Actress and social media personality Rashami Desai loves dressing up. The 36-year-old’s Instagram account is proof of it. Be it sexy modern outfits or traditional ethnicwears; the former Bigg Boss contestant does not disappoint. One of Rashami Desai’s recent looks that caught everyone’s attention was the one where the Uttaran star dressed up in a latex LBD. Rashami looked breathtaking in this sexy cleavage-baring little black dress. Not to forget, her hair and makeup were perfect. You cannot take your eyes off her classic smokey eyes and deep brown lips. Absolutely in love with her glam appearance.

View Pics of Rashami Desai in Sexy Black Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)